Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty has revealed the Gold Coast Titans never told him to his face that he was going to be let go by the club.

The now Raiders halfback joined the club at the end of 2021, and is now one of Canberra's most important players, with the side taking out the minor premiership this year.

The Titans have gone the other way, and took out the 2025 wooden spoon.

It was a major risk from then Titans' coach Justin Holbrook, who elected to go with what was a young and reshaped spine at the time in remodelling the club, moving Fogarty and his experience on from the glitter strip.

Holbrook would be sacked midway through 2023, and with two seasons without success, his successor Des Hasler is now facing the same fate.

But Fogarty, speaking to The Daily Telegraph, admitted he is still dirty on his exit from the Titans, which he found out via the radio rather than through the club itself.

“To be honest, I was pissed off at the process, how it all came about,” Fogarty recalls ahead of his showdown with the Broncos.

“We had just lost a semi-final ... then I hear over the radio that I'm going to be moved on.

“We hadn't even had our end-of-season reviews, then a couple of weeks later, I was having to relocate to Canberra."

Fogarty, who said at the time he didn't want to leave, admitted the shift has been the best thing for his career.

While injuries hampered his early run in the nation's capital, the Raiders always looked a stronger side with Fogarty on the park, and that's the way it has played out in 2025 as the club now prepare for a home qualifying final against the Brisbane Broncos, having lifted the minor premiership for the first time in decades.

Fogarty, who will replace Daly Cherry-Evans at the Manly Sea Eagles next year, will leave a gaping hole in Canberra that the club haven't yet been able to fill.

Despite Ethan Sanders being in reserve grade, the club have said on multiple occasions that they are looking for an experienced half to replace Fogarty and join Ethan Strange - who has been one of the competition's breakout stars - in the halves next year.