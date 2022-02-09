Marata Niukore and Isaiah Papali'i have both admitted they don't want the NRL's highly criticised transfer system to change following big-money moves to the New Zealand Warriors and Wests Tigers respectively.

Despite a poll yesterday revealing that 80 per cent of coaches want the transfer system to change - ideally with the creation of transfer windows - the Rugby League Players Association have previously called for the system to remain the same.

Under the current rules, players off-contract are allowed to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 the previous year. That has created a situation where players can sign for rival teams a year before they depart their current club, confusing fans and coaches.

Peter V'Landys and Andrew Abdo have both previously admitted the system may need to change, however, Niukore told The Daily Telegraph that the system is correct the way it is, allowing players to take care of their contract status in the off-season.

“I am happy with where it is at the moment but, if they do have the transfer windows, I am sure there are some players who wouldn’t mind taking that,” Niukore said.

“That’s the good thing about the off-season — you are away from footy and you get to make decisions like that, which was a tough one.

“For myself, I like to knock it on the head so I can focus on other things.”

While Papali'i didn't publically comment, it's understood he backs up Niukore's opinion on the matter.

Papali'i and Niukore are just two players who have taken advantage of the NRL's transfer rules already this off-season, with Brandon Smith, Reed Mahoney, Apisai Koroisau, Josh Hodgson, Luciano Leilua, Jesse Bromwich, Kenneath Bromwich and Felise Kaufusi among an ever-expanding group of players who have already signed contracts elsewhere for 2023.