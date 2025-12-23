While the St George Illawarra Dragons are yet to land a true big market fish, their steady recruitment looks set to pay dividends, as a potential new wing pairing and front-row duo emerge for the Red V.

While the club possesses a host of stars and big names, head coach Shane Flanagan has been impressed by a couple of new Dragons this preseason.

Speaking to Zero Tackle, Flanagan said the club's two biggest standouts were Setu Tu and David Fale, with the pair joining from the New Zealand Warriors and Penrith Panthers, respectively.

“The two new boys on the wing, David Fale and Setu Tu have gone really well,” Flanagan said of the pair.

“I've been really happy with how they've trained.”

He admitted their pre-season performances have been “surprising” but has been ecstatic with their progress so far.

“Their attention to detail and how they've trained — it's been impressive,” Flanagan said.

The pair are likely the front runners for the club's starting wing spots in 2026, a position Fale has admitted he has had his eye on since signing with the club.

"[The Dragons] want me to come in and fight for that wing spot next year, and obviously just build from there," Fale told Zero Tackle in October.

"Hopefully, the year after [in 2027], they want me to be a regular; but for me, I want to [be a regular] next year, and make that wing spot mine.”

He also hinted at the club's front-row pairing, admitting he's excited to see veteran forwards Josh Kerr and Emre Guler work together in the middle.

“Emre's another one, he came late last year and he's had a really good pre-season,” he said of the 27-year-old.

“We're looking forward to him having a big year in the front row, him and Kerr.”

”They'll give us something different.”

The Dragons fresh recruits will be hoping to secure big minutes in 2026, as the club looks to make their first finals push in almost a decade.