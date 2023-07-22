Incoming St George Illawarra Dragons coach Shane Flanagan is closing in on making his first big signing for the club since he was announced as head coach.

After granting young playmaker Jayden Sullivan permission to leave less than a day ago, Flanagan is set to offer St George junior and current South Sydney Rabbitohs forward Hame Sele a multi-year deal, per News Corp.

Off-contract at the end of the season with the Rabbitohs, it is understood by the publication that he is extremely close to considering the Dragons' offer. His possible arrival will not only strengthen the club's forward stocks but will also see him return to his junior club after a five-year absence.

Debuting for the Dragons in 2017, he appeared in 18 games for the club before being shown out the door. He would then go on to have a small stint with the Panthers before becoming a mainstay in the South Sydney line-up.

Since being awarded the head coaching role, Flanagan has met with a number of potential recruits and player agents as he looks to build a dominant roster at the club.

One of the players he has met with previously is Bulldogs forward Luke Thompson, who is likely to leave the Dogs once he runs off-contract at the end of the season due to being on a significant wage.

Considering the South Sydney Rabbitohs recently signed Jack Wighton to a large wage and re-signed the likes of Latrell Mitchell, Damien Cook and Cody Walker, it is unlikely that they could match an offer put forward by the Dragons.