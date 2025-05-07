We're all coming down from an epic Magic Round which was accentuated by the climactic finish to Sunday night's Raiders and Storm golden point clash.

In 2025, after nine rounds, an average of 45.6 points are being scored per match, which is where it has sat consistently since the introduction of the six-again rule in 2020.

Prior to that, the average points scored per match hovered around the 39-41 mark per match.

Last week, we landed only two, so this week we are hoping to do better.

Last week, we landed only two, so this week we are hoping to do better.

Here are five players we expect to cross the white stripe this weekend.

Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

He's only scored two tries this year after a breakout 2024 where he scored 14.

His combination is building strongly alongside one of the game's premier centres in Herbie Farnsworth, and this week they come up against a hot and cold defensive edge of Sean Russell and Josh Addo-Carr.

Parramatta have had plenty of leaks on both sides this year, and with Herbie's solid match up against Russell and Bostock's height mismatch over Addo-Carr, there is a good chance Jack gets his tally ticking along this week.

James Schiller (Newcastle Knights)

The Gold Coast Titans have been a dog's breakfast over the past few weeks and have conceded 156 points over the past four matches.

Jacob Kiraz secured a hat trick out on the right edge where he and Stephen Crichton ripped shreds off Brian Kelly and Alofiana Khan-Pereira all day.

With Dane Gagai aging like fine wine and Kalyn Ponga showing signs of being far more involved in attacking plays in the Knights' confidence-building win in Magic Round, you can put the house on Schiller jagging a four-pointer.

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

He's got 27 tackle breaks in 2025 across just six matches, and he comes up against an inexperienced edge combination of Bayleigh Bentley-Hape and Isaiah Tass.

The Rabbitohs have been smashed by injuries to key players and the absence of Jack Wighton removes a hefty amount of starch in defence out wide.

The Broncos have been hot and cold this season, and as they were diabolical last week, the expectation is that they'll fire in front of their home crowd at Suncorp on a Friday night, with Staggs predicted to give us the 'this is our house' try celebration at some point.

Wayde Egan (New Zealand Warriors)

The Dragons have shown glimpses of clocking off in defence in all of their games in 2025, regardless of whether they've got the win or not.

They've got a worrying amount of inexperience up front this week with Hamish Stewart, Dylan Egan, Toby Couchman and Loko Pasifiki Tonga all named to spend time in the front line.

The Warriors are looking sharp in 2025, entrenched in the top four and playing sparkling football, partly off the resurgence of Wayde Egan.

Expect the crafty hooker to catch the young forwards napping late in one of the halves for a cheeky meat pie.

Tom Trbojevic (Manly Sea-Eagles)

With an extra week to rest his fragile body, Tom will be better for the run in round eight where they put the Panthers to the sword and he looked sharp.

After a week of sunshine, the ground at Manly will be hard and fast on a Sunday afternoon, despite light drizzle predicted.

The Sharks have been hardly scintillating in 2025, and Turbo will know that he's likely auditioning for Origin where many are predicting he may end up posted on the wing.

Expect plenty of run metres and tackle breaks which all point towards a try at some point.

Value play of the week - Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

The odds are stacked against the Tigers, up against a bitter Melbourne Storm outfit who are returning to AAMI Park, stinging after a golden point loss to the Canberra Raiders.

In the last few years, you wouldn't touch the Tigers with a ten-foot pole in this kind of contest, but the 2025 Tigers are different.

With many suggesting that an Origin spot is on the cards for May, there are an equal number of pundits saying that he is untested in big matches.

What bigger occasion and what better way for the Tigers to announce themselves than getting an upset win against a premiership-favourite, with May having his game of the year.