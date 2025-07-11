Round 19 is here, with the Origin period all but over.

The final weekend of the year with less than eight games will see plenty of opportunities for the try-scorers around the competition, with questions remainnig around which Origin players will back up.

Here are our five likely try-scorers for the weekend ahead.

Herbie Farnworth (The Dolphins)

The Dolphins have been in scarcely believable form of late. Kristian Woolf's side have put points on for fun, scoring 50 in three of their last four games.

Herbie Farnworth has been front and centre of that, crossing for nine tries in his last ten games. It would surprise no one if he throws the last two games out the back window and gets back to his best here.

It's not just easy tries either. He has made 168 metres per game this season, finding opportunities to put points on the board.

The Sharks edge defence has been shaky to say the least too.

Mark Nawaqanitawase (Sydney Roosters)

The man they call Marky Mark has taken to the NRL like a duck to water in his first season in the 13-man code.

He has been in the media spotlight the last couple of weeks as well with Rugby Australia desperate to have the star back on their soil for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

But in the meantime, he is going to keep being a threat for the Roosters. Some of his efforts to score this season have been out of this world, and it has led to him scoring 13 times in 13 games, and in seven of his last eight games.

He runs into a Dragons side who struggle with their edge defence this weekend, and it would surprise no one if he crosses for another.

Jacob Kiraz (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Kiraz has been in fine form for the Bulldogs this year and is coming in off a week off, having served as 18th man for the Blues in Origin 3.

He will be desperate to repay the faith for the Bulldogs against a flaky Cowboys outfit who at times look like world beaters, and at others look anything but.

With a host of players backing up for the Cowboys, the Bulldogs could dominate this, and if they do, then the explosive ball running of Kiraz should find him to the tryline at some point.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors are going to be intriguing to watch for the remainder of 2025, with Luke Metcalf out due to an ACL injury.

Tanah Boyd plays his first game at halfback this weekend and will be keen to lock down the position for the remainder of the campaign, including the finals run.

To do that, he needs to steer them to a decent win over the Wests Tigers, and putting Roger Tuivasa-Sheck into the right positions will be key to that.

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

It would be fair to say the Gold Coast Titans are something of a basket case, particularly in defence.

This is a team heading straight for the wooden spoon.

Reece Walsh, who was 18th man for Queensland on Wednesday, will be desperate to put on a display here and remind the world why he was previously Queensland's fullback.

Value play of the week - Isaiah Papali'i (Penrith Panthers)

We like the look of the Panthers this weekend. They have really turned a corner in recent weeks and are now ready to make a run towards the finals.

Isaiah Papali'i is one of the players who has found his form, and running into an Eels side still unsure of their best 17, and with issues defensively, his line running could win a try here.