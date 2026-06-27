Dolphins halfback Isaiya Katoa has dislocated his wrist in the Saturday afternoon clash against the New Zealand Warriors.

Katoa was taken off the field in the 13th minute of the game, and Bradley Schneider has taken his place.

It was reported on the FOX Sports broadcast that the club put his dislocated wrist back in place and ruled out the potential of a forearm injury.

Katoa will go for scans to determine the severity of the dislocated wrist after he sustained the injury early in the match.

The club rested the Tongan halfback against the Wests Tigers after sustaining a minor knee injury against the Sydney Roosters and was rested as a precaution.

Given the Dolphins' form this season, Katoa's injury has occurred at an unfortunate time.

The Dolphins aspire for their first finals appearance in the club's history.

Selwyn Cobbo was taken for a Head Injury Assessment shortly after Katoa's injury; however, he has passed his assessment and returned to the field.