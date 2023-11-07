It's not all that often that Origin quality halves become available on the open market.

We're extremely spoilt this season as both a NSW Origin regular and a Queenslander with an Origin to his name have officially become off contract as of November 1st.

We all know about the multi club chase to secure the services of Jarome Luai, but there's an equally sough after number six available.

That player is of course Cowboys five-eight Tom Dearden.

Although the Cowboys are desperate to retain him, there have been a number of clubs linked to the 22 year-old.

Of course this is all speculation but the five clubs below are the five most likely destinations for Tom Dearden:

I've left the Bulldogs off as they have made it very known that they are chasing Jarome Luai. If Luai were to re-sign with the Panthers, expect the Dogs to be in on Dearden.