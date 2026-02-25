Huge news broke on Tuesday that Warriors and NSW Blues prop Mitchell Barnett will be leaving the club at the end of the 2026 season.

The monster middle was having a career best start to the season in 2025 before an ACL ended his year in horror circumstances.

He will return to the Warriors, hopefully as soon as Round 1, but now fans face the unfortunate scenario of knowing he is moving at seasons end.

Barnett needs to be closer to home to care for his child.

Being he is from Taree, this rules out the likes of the cashed up Perth Bears.

Where will Mitch Barnett end up in 2027 I hear you ask? Well, there won't be any worries re potential suitors, with nearly every club in the competition likely to be on alert following the announcement.

Here are five potential landing spots for Mitchell Barnett for 2027: