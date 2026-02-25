Huge news broke on Tuesday that Warriors and NSW Blues prop Mitchell Barnett will be leaving the club at the end of the 2026 season.
The monster middle was having a career best start to the season in 2025 before an ACL ended his year in horror circumstances.
He will return to the Warriors, hopefully as soon as Round 1, but now fans face the unfortunate scenario of knowing he is moving at seasons end.
Barnett needs to be closer to home to care for his child.
Being he is from Taree, this rules out the likes of the cashed up Perth Bears.
Where will Mitch Barnett end up in 2027 I hear you ask? Well, there won't be any worries re potential suitors, with nearly every club in the competition likely to be on alert following the announcement.
Here are five potential landing spots for Mitchell Barnett for 2027:
1. Newcastle Knights
Newcastle need to be on the phone right away to the Taree born Barnett.
Barnett's statement mentioned he needs to be closer to home. Newcastle are the closest option.
They can make the money available. I refuse to believe they couldn't, to attract a player of Barnett's abilities.
He won't come cheap, so you may need to see a big move made, but you just get it done if you are the Knights!
He walks into that side, 100%. Nothing surer.
Newcastle can offer something else that no other side can. Proximity.
Ok it's only another hour and a bit from Sydney, or a short flight from Brisbane or Melbourne, but there's a lot to like in Newcastle.
They've added Dylan Brown and Sandon Smith as their new looks halves pairing. They also boast one of the game's most exciting players in Fletcher Sharpe.
Tyson Frizell is in the twilight of his career, with an experienced middle needed to fill that void.