Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson has been granted permission to speak to rival clubs.
Simonsson has seemingly played his last game for the Eels per multiple reports after his relationship with head coach Jason Ryles was damaged beyond repair as a result of the coach selecting Dylan Brown as Sean Russell's replacement ahead of Simonsson.
This prompted the disgruntled outside back to request his fourth release from the club in the space of just one month.
Despite being contracted till the end of 2027, it is widely believed that if Simonsson can find a new home for the start of next season, the Eels will not stand in his way.
Hence, here are the five potential landing spots that Simonsson could find himself in next season.
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
The most obvious one.
The Dragons are in desperate need of two things next season: wingers and metres from their wingers.
With Tyrell Sloan and Mikaele Ravalawa free to go, Sione Finau off to the nation's capital and Christian Tuipolotu seemingly always on the sideline, the Dragons need to sign a genuine winger and Simonsson would seamlessly slot into the starting side.
In his six features for the Eels this season, Simonsson has averaged 161 metres per game.
That trumps Sloan, who has averaged 116 metres per game, Finau with 151 metres, Corey Allan with 124 metres and Nathan Lawson with 126 metres.
It seems the club has realised it too, with The Mole reporting that Simonsson's manager will have a chat with the club in the coming days.
If Shane Flanagan and incoming Head of Recruitment Daniel Anderson like what they see, the club should get a deal done swiftly.