Parramatta Eels outside back Bailey Simonsson has been granted permission to speak to rival clubs.

Simonsson has seemingly played his last game for the Eels per multiple reports after his relationship with head coach Jason Ryles was damaged beyond repair as a result of the coach selecting Dylan Brown as Sean Russell's replacement ahead of Simonsson.

This prompted the disgruntled outside back to request his fourth release from the club in the space of just one month.

Despite being contracted till the end of 2027, it is widely believed that if Simonsson can find a new home for the start of next season, the Eels will not stand in his way.

Hence, here are the five potential landing spots that Simonsson could find himself in next season.