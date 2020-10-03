North Queensland are set to farewell five players at their End of Year Presentation Night on Saturday, with life member Gavin Cooper headlining the departures, per cowboys.com.au.

Premiership winner John Asiata, prop Garrett Smith, outside backs Tom Opacic and Dan Russell join Cooper in not featuring in the Cowboys’ plans past 2020.

Cooper ends his career with the Cowboys at fourth in the club’s record games tally with 248 appearances with the club whilst also scoring 72 tries in his tenure in North Queensland.

Asiata leaves North Queensland after six years with the club, highlighted by his role in the Cowboys’ 2015 premiership.

Opacic spent just two seasons with the club, playing 24 matches and scoring nine tries.

Injuries sidelined Russell after he was recruited from Mackay following a promising season in the Queensland Cup after joining the club last year.

Smith was prompted to the Cowboys’ NRL squad after coming through the club’s Pathway Program.