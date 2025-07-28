The NRL's match review committee have confirmed five charges against players from Sunday's Round 21 matches, with all escaping suspension.

Two charges came out of the early game as the Canberra Raiders beat the Newcastle Knights, while the other three were all out of the later game as the Canterbury Bulldogs handed out a sizeable beatdown to the Manly Sea Eagles.

In the early game, both charges were laid against Raiders players, with Tom Starling and Ethan Strange both pinged.

Starling was placed on report for a late shot against Newcastle halfback Jack Cogger.

The Grade 1 dangerous contact charge is a second offence on his record and will see him pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he is found guilty at panel.

Strange, on the other hand, was hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge for a shot on Dominic Young. A lost fight at the judiciary would see him suspended for two matches, so he will instead likely accept a $3000 fine with an early guilty plea.

Hudson Young was also placed on report during the game for a dangerous tackle, but has not been charged by the MRC.

In the later game, Toafofa Sipley has been hit with a Grade 1 dangerous contact charge for tripping Bronson Xerri, Siosiua Taukeiaho has been charged with a Grade 1 careless high tackle charge for a shot on Enari Tuala, and Bulldogs second-rower Jaeman Salmon was hit with a Grade 1 shoulder charge for a shot on Matthew Lodge.

Sipley and Taukeiaho are both now sitting with two offences on their rolling judiciary records so will face $1800 with early guilty pleas, or $2500 if they fight and lose, while Jaeman Salmon will face either $1500 or $2000.

Matt Lodge was also placed on report twice during the game, but has not been charged by the MRC.

All five players charged will have until midday (AEST) on Tuesday to determine their pleas.