The NRL has long flirted with the idea of having a loan system, although it has never fully been used throughout the game's history.\n\nDuring the coronavirus pandemic, with more players sidelined than ever before, it was used at times, with the New Zealand Warriors in particular benefiting from its existence.\n\nBut there has been an ongoing discussion ever since that situation cleared itself up and the game got back to being somewhat normal.\n\nShould a loan system exist, and be used more frequently by clubs?\n\nWhile it's commonplace in European football competitions, there are plenty of NRL clubs that could benefit from a rival club's player for the remainder of 2026.\n\nThere are also players who could benefit from a move, extra minutes, a fresh coach and a change of scenery before returning to their current club in 2027.\n\nHere are five players who simply make sense to be elsewhere for the remainder of 2026.\nOwen Pattie (North Queensland Cowboys)\nThe North Queensland Cowboys came into 2026 with a new look at dummy half following the departure of Reece Robson and the arrival of Reed Mahoney, who left the Canterbury Bulldogs.\n\nXavier Kerrisk is in the system and seemingly the man being touted as the club's long-term dummy half, but whether he is ready to go this year - and indeed ready for any sort of big minutes - is doubtful.\n\nThat ultimately means the Cowboys, who do have other utilities they can throw into the nine, but no recognised first-choice option behind Mahoney, are one injury away from disaster.\n\nAs it stands, the Cowboys have had an awful start to the year and the jury is out on virtually any player trying to play 80 minutes in the modern, fast-paced version of rugby league as a dummy half.\n\nPattie, who is now being left out of the Raiders' side by coach Ricky Stuart to get more minutes at reserve grade level, would benefit from playing in the top grade for the Cowboys, mixing his time between the top side and reserve grade while being the first man in if Mahoney struggles.\n\nThe Raiders, on the other hand, have Jayden Brailey, who would likely be the starter if Tom Starling were injured, keeping Pattie to limited minutes.\nLazarus Vaalepu (Newcastle Knights)\nThe Knights need forwards. There is really no doubting that.\n\nCody Hopwood leads a talented young brigade of players coming through their engine room, but there isn't a whole lot of NRL experience there right now.\n\nJacob Saifiti is the forward pack leader, and Trey Mooney has made a very positive start to 2026 following his off-season move from the Raiders, but the fact of the matter is Tyson Frizell and Mat Croker are the other starting middle options this weekend, while Pasami Saulo and Hopwood sit on the bench.\n\nVaalepu, who is seemingly out of favour with the Storm despite impressing from his NRL debut, could do with shaking things up for the remainder of 2026 and reminding Craig Bellamy of exactly what he can do.\n\nHe would also bring size and aggression to the Knights - two areas they are sorely lacking in and found out the hard way as they were thumped by the Warriors last weekend.\nTevita Naufahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)\nThere is no secret that the Dragons are desperate for pace, wing options and try-scoring ability.\n\nWhile the Red V are commonly thought of as having one of the better crops of junior forwards in the competition who might be a year away from properly competing, there is no doubt they can't say the same in the backs.\n\nOn the wings this year, David Fale from the Panthers and Setu Tu from the Warriors arrived, but it's tough to say either has set the world on fire.\n\nChristian Tuipulotu is still on the side but isn't quick enough, while Tyrell Sloan can't get a run, and Mat Feagai has been dropped from the extended bench this weekend.\n\nWith coach Shane Flanagan seemingly not sold in any way, shape or form on his wingers, there could be a market to bring Tevita Naufahu to the club.\n\nHe would almost certainly walk into the NRL side.\n\nA brilliant 2025 debut season at the Dolphins has given way this year to a club where he is well down the pecking order following the arrival of Selwyn Cobbo and the return to fitness of others.\n\nJack Bostock isn't even back yet.\n\nHe will be lucky to play a game of NRL this year at the Redcliffe-based outfit, but would benefit greatly from first-grade minutes at another club that wears red and white.\nZac Hosking (Melbourne Storm)\nThe emergence of Noah Martin as a starting second-rower for Ricky Stuart's side on what has evidently been a boom pre-season has shuffled Zac Hosking out of the starting side.\n\nThe injury to Matty Nicholson probably makes this a difficult sell now, but the Storm would no doubt be knocking on plenty of doors around the competition to see what they might be able to pull out of the top drawer.\n\nThe issue, of course, is that they have lost Eliesa Katoa for the season, Shawn Blore's return timeline hasn't been set after re-injuring himself in the NSW Cup, and their depth is a little skinny.\n\nThe emergence of Cooper Clarke as a first-grade level talent has certainly set some minds at ease, but the fact of the matter is, middle forward Alec MacDonald is starting on the edge this weekend.\n\nThat alone should be enough of a reason for the Storm to scour the competition.\n\nThey have signed Oryn Keeley for next year from the Dolphins, but that is next year, and he will likely replace Blore anyway, given that he has indicated he wants to return to Sydney.\n\nHosking is a very solid player and would no doubt go to another level under Craig Bellamy before returning to the Raiders as an improved version of his current self.\nHugo Savala (Gold Coast Titans)\nEasily the player in the NRL who could most benefit from heading away from Bondi for the remainder of the season.\n\nSavala, who was on a development deal pretty much right up until the 2026 season got underway, spent most of 2025 in first grade and excelled.\n\nComing from nowhere, he replaced Sam Walker during the first part of the year and was still around first grade after the injured star returned.\n\nHe is on the outside looking in this year following the arrival of Daly Cherry-Evans from the Manly Sea Eagles, but his one-year deal, and Savala's extension through to the end of 2028, ensure he is still a big part of the tri-colours' plans.\n\nThere is no reason in the world, though, why he shouldn't be getting minutes in elsewhere this year, and the Gold Coast Titans could be the right fit.\n\nThere is already talk that the Gold Coast are about to shuffle their spine around, playing Lachlan Ilias and moving AJ Brimson out to the centres.\n\nIf that is the case, then we can almost guarantee Savala would be a preferred option. Tough on Ilias, who relocated to the Gold Coast, but Savala has some serious runs on the board from the 2025 campaign.