New South Wales Blues' coach Brad Fittler has denied speculation suggesting he'll be taking the reigns as coach of the Eels in 2022.

Reports emerged on Monday that Fittler could link up with the struggling Parramatta side, with Brad Arthur's future seemingly more and more clouded with each passing week.

Fittler told 2GB Radio that being contacted by Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas was the first he had heard of the speculation.

Brad Fittler has spoken out on claims that he may be approached to coach the Parramatta Eels. https://t.co/FHi9f24Cbc — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) August 18, 2021

“Michael Chammas rang me and that was the first I‘d heard of it,” he said.

“It‘s a wonderful club, they have a wonderful ground, wonderful support base, they’re in a really strong position despite getting hammered in the media — although they’ve done a good enough job to be where they are at the moment.

“I wish them all the best for the rest of the year, it’s where I started my career as a kid.”

While the Blues' coach has denied contact from the club his answers didn't suggest he wasn't interested in a return to NRL coaching, something he has previously outlined.

“At the moment, the Roosters aren‘t losing their coach, Penrith isn’t losing theirs,” Fittler added.

“So I‘ve got to say, if I was going to go back to NRL coaching, Parramatta would be a great club.”

For the moment Freddie is still contracted with New South Wales Rugby League and is set to coach the Blues in 2022. That comes following a beatdown in the 2021 Origin series, where the Blues won the first two matches.

Having won three of the last four Origin series, The Australian's Brent Read (who originally reported the news on Monday) told NRL 360 on Fox Sports he believes the Eels should look towards Fittler as a potential replacement, however, fellow panelise Paul Kent doesn't believe it'd be the wisest move.

“That’ll do me. There’s a big difference (between Origin and NRL coaching),” Kent said.