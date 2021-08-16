New South Wales Blues State of Origin coach Brad Fittler has been linked with a shock move to the Parramatta Eels.

The Origin coach, who guided the Blues to a record start to this year's Origin series to bounce back after a horror 2020 loss, is contracted on a full time basis to the New South Wales Rugby League.

Fittler's full time role is to work with development players and within the NSWRL system, as well as be a "part time" Origin coach, with players such as Stefano Utoikamanu called into camp this year after working with Fittler through the development program.

Fittler has been in charge of the Blues since 2018, winning three of the four series he has been in charge for and ending Queensland's decade of dominance.

But now The Australian's Brent Read has told Triple M radio that Fittler could be on his way to Parramatta, where Brad Arthur is being put under more and more pressure by the week, with the Eels now falling out of the top four on the back of four straight losses, including a 56 points to 10 pasting at the hands of the Manly Sea Eagles on Saturday evening.

"There is a New South Wales board meeting in mid-September where I expect they will discuss Brad Fittler's future. He will get a new deal, there is no doubt about that," Read said.

"There is a little whisper going around though that he is an option Parramatta may look at if they made the decision to move on from Brad Arthur at the end of the season.

"Obviously, New South Wales would hate for that to happen. They desperately want to keep him.

"Brad has made no secret of the fact though that he wants to return to NRL coaching. It's one to keep our eye on in the next month just what happens with Fittler and Parramatta, and whether there is any legitimate interest there."

Fittler began his coaching career at the Sydney Roosters in 2007 during a mostly unsuccessful three-year stint, winning just 25 of his 58 games in charge.

He coached New South Wales City between 2012 and 2017, and Lebanon between 2017 and 2020, however, Read speculated that if an offer was put on the table, the NSWRL would not stand in his way.

"I don't imagine they'd stand in his way. They have a great relationship, and if the opportunity was there and Brad wanted to do it, the NSWRL wouldn't block his path," Read said.

"The Eels are going to play finals footy and they have a chance to win a premiership, at the moment it looks unrealistic. If they decide to move on, there will be a host of candidates. Brad would probably be one of 20, 30 guys that get thrown at them."

Arthur's future has been heavily speculated, with that intensifying over the last few days despite the coach shutting down speculation last week, calling it "crazy" talk, and the Parramatta board saying Arthur had their full support for 2022.