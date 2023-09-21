Brad Fittler isn't just angling to save his job with the New South Wales Origin side, he's already planning on who to bring with him in the 2024 series.

The former Penrith and Roosters star has been at the helm for six Origin series now, claiming three wins and three losses in his tenure, although the honeymoon period for Blues fans has long been over.

Fans were quietly calling for his termination after the diabolical 2022 series loss, but those whispers turned to shouting this year after poor selections and the use of his interchange cost New South Wales consecutive series.

However, while many considered Fittler a dead man walking, it's appearing more and more likely that the coach will be given one more 12-month extension in a bid to return New South Wales to the winners circle.

Already carrying Penrith legend Greg Alexander as a key selector for the side, Fittler is eager to keep the Penrith connection alive in camp next season.

The Daily Telegraph has revealed that Ivan Cleary is set to be included as a game day consultant for New South Wales after sitting in the box with Alexander and Fittler for Game III, the Blues' sole victory this year.

The move may come under scrutiny from fans though, with a large criticism of Fittler's set-up being that the side is too packed with Panthers, despite their club successes.

The Game III win coincided with the dropping of Jarome Luai and benching of Isaah Yeo as South Sydney duo Cody Walker and Cameron Murray added a new dimension to the Blues' attack.

It's a last-ditch effort from Fittler to extend his time in the role and aim to become New South Wales' longest-serving coach, currently trailing just Phil Gould, who is still six games clear.

With no other high-end candidates for the role readily available, a one-year extension for Fittler is likely to be announced in the next month as the 51-year-old readies himself for one last chance to redeem the Blues.