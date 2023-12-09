Newly crowned Golden Boot winner James Fisher-Harris has reflected on winning the award and the Pacific Championships for New Zealand.

Fighting off competition from Joe Tapine (New Zealand), Payne Haas (Australia) and Harry Smith (England), Fisher-Harris was named the 2023 Golden Boot winner.

The three-time premiership winner became the first prop to win the award since its inception in 1984, further illustrating how exceptional his performances in the international arena were.

Taking the award from international teammate Joseph Manu, the award typically finds its way into the hands of the playmakers of the side or 'spine' members (e.g. fullback, hooker).

Speaking after being granted the award, Fisher-Harris disclosed that although he was humbled to receive the honour, he did not expect to be named the international game's best player.

“I didn't think nothing of it (being nominated) to be honest but I'm super stoked and honoured,” Fisher-Harris told SEN 1170 Afternoons.

“It's something that I never thought I could get, (I'm very) grateful.

“It still buzzes me out (seeing his name on the list of winners), I had a look at the list, some of the greats, the GOATS (are there).

"It's pretty special for me to be on the list now, pretty crazy.

“It's crazy, I wouldn't have believed it if you told me back then that all this stuff would happen. It goes to show, just put your down and work head, anything's possible (it's) crazy)."

Captaining the Kiwis for the first time in his career, Fisher-Harris led the team to two wins out of three games against Australia and Samoa.

Their first win would see them demolish Samoa 50-0 and this would be followed by handing Australia its largest loss in over a century in the Final of the Pacific Championships.

“It's pretty crazy, it's something the team and Kiwis as a whole can be proud of,” Fisher-Harris added.

“I think it's a good step in the right direction with more international footy coming next year.

“Hopefully we can get more and more footy for us, it's been a bit hard for us since Covid but we're definitely going in the right direction.”