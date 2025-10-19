The game of rugby league is ever-growing, from our first stint in Las Vegas, successfully launched, becoming an annual anticipation that grows with every passing year, to the expansion of the game itself within the nation, with the launch of the Perth Bears, the inaugural WA team, yet to emerge.

Not to mention the Pacific Championship Series, a massive success for the international game.

Speculations about buying the English Super League have circulated at times, pushing for further development of the international game of rugby league.

But now that we are here, having achieved most of the above milestones (with the exception of the UK purchase), where do we go next?

As a migrant from a small coastal suburb in Brisbane, currently living in the innovative world city of Hong Kong, famous for its renowned HK Sevens tournament, the National Rugby League and its game remains my deepest connection to home.

Hong Kong, already populated with a vast group of Australian expats and migrants alike, is the answer to the next stop on Route NRL Game Promotion.

A rather obscure answer, deviating from most suggestions as of late but a viable answer, as you will see later.

The NRL, for a time, have been looking to invest in the Asian market, launching the ASEAN NRL campaign a few years back.

Asian rugby league has already proven to be a strong potential, evident in rugby league popularity in both Japan, the Philippines and in other Asia Pacific regions.

The NRL itself also boasts a range of players, whose familial ties extend from various corners of Asia, recognised annually through the Multicultural Round.

However, as the league and Peter V'Landys look to expand the game beyond the meagre concentrated regions of NSW, the surrounding islands, and Las Vegas, while simultaneously investing in the Asian market and establishing its status there, what better way to do so than in Hong Kong?

The NRL fan base in Hong Kong is one thing. I am more than convinced that the number of NRL followers (serious and part-time) in Hong Kong far exceeds those in cities of the United States, talking pre-Vegas launch, of course.

I know, for example, that certain pubs on the Island regions of Wan Chai broadcast every State of Origin and Grand Final game, with the majority of Australian and New Zealand expats packed in to watch each and every game.

In my soon-to-be three years in Hong Kong, I have encountered at least one fan of each NRL team franchise, yes, even the Melbourne Storm, with the exception of the Knights, therefore, I still hold my testament that the Newcastle Knights fan base is an urban myth.

My community has an NRL Tipping platform, which is the basic topic of discussion for every occasion among us tippers.

Texts on the weekend would be exchanged:

Did you get the Cronulla-Canterbury one right? I can't believe the Tigers won that game! The margin was wild! My point exactly!

Hong Kong's rugby league community represents the greatest potential for rugby league broadcasting, expanding the game into markets in uncharted territory. Hong Kong, on top of Las Vegas, the Philippines and the Pacific Islands, and if the feat of putting a deposit on the Super League ever gets achieved, rugby league will be bigger than it's ever been.

Of course, all things are easier said than done.

But in the wise words of cartoon character Peter Griffin “Whatever kills you makes you stronger”, the fruits reaped off of challenging times will be even sweeter.

Hong Kong, being predominantly a rugby union/7s region, have seen many expats, whether it be professional rugby players or fans, come into the SAR and opt for the traditional game of union.

Expat kids from Australia and New Zealand, while the biggest fans of grassroots rugby league back home, have had to make the switch to teams like USRC and Valley Rugby. Hong Kong Rugby League have, for want of better words, quite literally failed in their attempt to bring in grassroots players.

Yet, the blame is not entirely upon them, with organisations like HKRU more than dominating the rugby culture of Hong Kong.

It's not the first time rugby league has had to battle in a popularity contest against the union code.

But what would happen if two NRL teams were chosen to go head-to-head at Hong Kong's new Kai Tak stadium on an early preseason fixture in February or March?

This would be the lead-up to the annual HK 7s Tournament, scheduled to happen around a month later, gaining regional popularity in both codes, but even more so, rugby league, a new debutant in the Asian arena.

What would happen if State of Origin 2026 is to be brought into Hong Kong?

Will Asia finally witness, first-hand the spectacular finesse of Xavier Coates's tries?

Will the electric playmaking of Stephen Crichton finally be unveiled across the delta from China's mainland?

But if the NRL are concerned about the code popularity contest, here's the question: How many people are following Super Rugby in Australia as opposed to NRL? And what happens if we do pull it off?

Because after all, the whole point is to promote the game of rugby league.

It's not about putting union on the chopping block; the two can coexist so long as rugby league makes a statement.

People need to know of this great game, and what better place than in Asia's world city?

In NRL seasons to come, may there come a day when I will be packed into Kai Tak stadium, alongside tens of thousands of people, cheering in the stands, not just for the individuals on the field, but for the first significant step towards Rugby League, the greatest game of all, in Asia.