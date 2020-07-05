Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake is expected to face scrutiny from the NRL match review committee after calling referee Grant Atkins a “f***ing ret**d”.

Late in yesterday’s game, Manly were denied what could have been a levelling penalty after Knights centre Bradman Best pushed Sea Eagles winger Tevita Funa in the back.

The off-the-ball incident was checked by the bunker but was not deemed worthy of a penalty, enraging Manly players.

“He pushed him in the f***ing back you f***ing ret**d,” Fonua-Blake said.

Fonua-Blake was then sent from the field by Atkins for dissent, while Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans and Jake Trbojevic continued to remonstrate with the match official.

The NRL match review committee will review the incident on Monday, with many tipping Fonua-Blake to be charged.

He apologised in a statement released by the Sea Eagles on Sunday night.

“Referees have a very tough job and we all need to respect their decisions even when we may not agree with them,’’ he said.

“I should not have let my emotions get the better of me and I am very sorry for the comments I made.

“I’d also like to offer my sincere apology to anyone offended by the regrettable language that I used. I let myself and my club down. That is not who I am or what this club stands for.”