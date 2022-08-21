Not only will Brett Finch receive his jail sentencing next month, the former star player will also receive a lifetime ban from rugby league.

Finch recently pleaded guilty to disseminating child abuse material, which he was charged with in December.

The 41 year-old could receive as much as 15 years in prison for spreading the illicit material via message-sharing applications on his phone.

However, The Sunday Telegraph has revealed that Finch was on the verge of taking a role in junior rugby league, and was set to join the coaching staff for the Coogee Wombats under-16s.

Those aspirations have been dashed for life, with the NSWRL confirming that Finch's now-revoked Working With Children Check will permanently be cancelled.

“The Working with Children Check is a requirement for anyone who works or volunteers in child-related work in NSW. Any person convicted of child sexual offences as an adult would not be cleared to work with children.”

Finch will be sentenced at Downing Centre Local Court in September.