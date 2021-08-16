Ryan Matterson, Corey Harawira-Naera and Victor Radley have all opted to take lengthy bans from the match review committee rather than risk missing the opening week of finals.

All three forwards will miss the final three weeks of the regular season after lodging early guilty pleas for their respective charges over the weekend.

While Matterson and Radley are guaranteed to play finals, with the Parramatta Eels and Sydney Roosters mathematically locked in, Harawira-Naera's suspension could greatly impact the plight of the Canberra Raiders.

The second rower committed the first on-field offence of his NRL career during Thursday night's loss to the Melbourne Storm when he hit Jahrome Hughes high.

He was later charged with a Grade 3 reckless high tackle, however, his clean record had a potential six-match ban reduced to three games, meaning he will be able to return for a potential elimination final, should the Raiders squeeze into the top eight.

The Raiders are currently equal on points with the eighth-placed Gold Coast Titans, and two behind the Newcastle Knights with three weeks to play, however, a tough run home with matches against the high-flying Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters included could put paid to their finals hopes.

They will be benefited, however, by Tom Trbojevic's injury, with the star fullback unlikely to suit up for Friday evening's Round 23 game between the two clubs.

Ryan Matterson was also hit with a high tackle offence for a sickening shot on Brad Parker during the Eels' monster loss to the Manly Sea Eagles.

He was charged with a Grade 3 careless high tackle, meaning he will miss the same length of time as Harawira-Naera, even with a record not equal to that of the Raiders edge forward.

Victor Radley is the suspension which has garnered the most criticism from fans.

He was hit with a heavy-handed Grade 2 dangerous contact charge for attacking the legs of Albert Kelly as he attempted to charge down a field goal attempt on Friday evening.

The resulting suspension, partially a result of his horrid judiciary past - including being put on report four times in the same game earlier this year sees Radley miss three weeks.

He joins Angus Crichton on the sidelines, with the edge forward out until Round 25 for a crusher tackle he committed last round.

All three players risked extra weeks had they fought at the judiciary and lost.