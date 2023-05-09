Fijian Bati head coach Wise Kativerata is keen to send more Fijian players overseas to help them secure NRL contracts.

Amazed at all the talent that competed in the Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League competition, Kativerata hopes to send numerous players abroad to Australia.

Normally, he can only send one player abroad at a time, however, Kativerata hopes to increase this figure to five or six in the near future.

Some players that Kativerata helped bring to the NRL include; Tui Kamikamica, Sisa Waqa, Marika Koroibete, Taniela Sadrugu, Iosefo Masi, and Viliame Kikau.

While Kamikamica, Waqa and Kikau have all cemented their spot at their respective clubs, Taniela Sadrugu signed a one-year contract extension with the Cowboys for 2023.

A former Fijian rugby sevens player, the back-rower could soon find an NRL debut with the number of injuries at the Cowboys.

While the above four are currently signed in the NRL, Marika Koroibete and Iosefo Masi compete in rugby union.

Masi has been playing in the Super Rugby with the Fijian Drua, while the former plays for the Panasonic Wild Knights and Wallabies- taking home the 2022 John Eales Medal.

"As you all know, back in the days, I just came in and pick one kid at a time, but this time around, I'm going to try and change it, we develop them in the pathway to assist them so when they arrive to NRL Club they are not far behind so that's my goal for the next four years," Kativerata told FBC News.

"Instead of picking up one, we are picking up five or six players."

Kativerata's Bati outfit is currently ranked seventh on the International Rugby League World Rankings having made the quarter-finals of the recent Rugby League World Cup.