Jojo Fifita will call the Gold Coast home for the next two seasons, after inking a new extension that will keep him with the Titans until the end of 2027.

Fifita has been an electric member of the Titans' backline since his debut in 2022, scoring 22 tries in his 49 matches. As he nears his half-century match, the Maori All-Star has committed to Des Hasler's ranks for the foreseeable future.

The 22-year-old spoke to the media to express his gratitude towards the Titans, explaining how much this moment means to him in his young career.

"This means a lot to me," he admitted.

"This club has given me a lot of opportunities to grow as a player, both on and off the field.

"I'm really excited to see what the next chapter has to offer."

The Titans haven't had much to celebrate as of recent, so the securing of a young gun like Fifita's services is sure to boost the morale of the Gold Coast fanbase.