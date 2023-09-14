After losing Sam Burgess and John Morris as assistant coaches, a favourite has emerged to join the South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching staff under Jason Demetriou.

According to the Herald, Joe O'Callaghan has emerged as a favourite to join the South Sydney NRL coaching staff for 2024 alongside Ben Hornby and Jason Demetriou.

O'Callaghan is the current club's NSW Cup coach and works as the Head of the Elite Pathways and Player Development (EPPD) Program.

O'Callaghan has done a great job with the club's reserve grade team and helped guide them to the NSW Cup Grand Final that will take place next week. The team defeated the North Sydney Bears by six points last week and will face the winner of the game between the New Zealand Warriors and North Sydney Bears.

While nothing is confirmed, it was rumoured that O'Callaghan may also move to the Super League and work as an assistant coach under Sam Burgess at the Warrington Wolves.

Another potential member who could join the South Sydney Rabbitohs coaching staff is David Furner.

Furner's departure was confirmed at a meeting with Benji Marshall on Wednesday morning via News Corp, despite him being only one year into his two-year contract with the club.

Previously working there, he remains popular with the players and will be a suitable replacement for the departing Sam Burgess and John Morris.

The former Wests Tigers assistant coach has worked at the Raiders, Cowboys, Rabbitohs, Knights and Bulldogs in the past as an assistant or head coach.