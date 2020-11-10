After being linked with a move to the All Blacks, father of Knights star Kalyn Ponga, Andre, has dismissed claims he will be making the switch, per TVNZ.

The Australian born fullback signed a new deal for Newcastle with a player option clause inserted, meaning he could leave the club in 2022 if he wished to do so.

The 22-year-old has said in the past that it would be “special” to put on the black jersey, a statement which only keeps the rumour mill spinning.

Andre Ponga, who manages his son, has said that there will always be speculation around a switch to the All Blacks.

“That’s a quote that everyone takes off and that’s understandable.”