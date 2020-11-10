After being linked with a move to the All Blacks, father of Knights star Kalyn Ponga, Andre, has dismissed claims he will be making the switch, per TVNZ.
The Australian born fullback signed a new deal for Newcastle with a player option clause inserted, meaning he could leave the club in 2022 if he wished to do so.
The 22-year-old has said in the past that it would be “special” to put on the black jersey, a statement which only keeps the rumour mill spinning.
Andre Ponga, who manages his son, has said that there will always be speculation around a switch to the All Blacks.
“That’s a quote that everyone takes off and that’s understandable.”
“Because of that Kiwi heritage, realistically it will always be there and it will always be speculation.”
In 2017 when the interview that kicked off the conjecture took place, it was reported that Ponga wanted to play in the 2023 World Cup for the All Blacks.
However, Andre Ponga has re-stated that his son’s mind is only on rehabilitating his injured shoulder and winning the NRL with the Knights.
“He come out and said in the announcement of the new agreement that his main focus is winning an [NRL] Premiership.”
“So if you look too far, you’ll miss out on what you’re trying to aim for at the moment.”