Dolphins centre Herbie Farnworth was always a good player at the Brisbane Broncos, but after moving to the Dolphins, he has developed into one of the NRL's most impactful centres.\n\nHis direct try involvements, average metres per game and offloads have all increased since making the move.\n\nWhether that would've happened if he had stayed at the Broncos is not so clear, and Farnworth isn't sure either.\n\n"Obviously coming to the Dolphins, I feel like I've grown as a person," the Englishman told 9NEWS Queesnsland.\n\n"Not too sure if that would've happened if I had stayed at the Broncos."\n\nThat comment is ought to add fuel to the fire for Friday night's already fiery clash between the two clubs.\n\nAlso on the agenda was Farnworth's future seeing as he is off contract at the end of the 2027 season, meaning he is free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 this year.\n\n[caption id="attachment_207802" align="alignnone" width="2560"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 10: Herbie Farnworth of the Dolphins takes on the defence during the round one NRL match between the Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys at Suncorp Stadium, on March 10, 2024, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\n\nHowever, the 26-year-old has no desire to depart the Redcliffe-based side.\n\n"I've been here for two years now," he added.\n\n"I'm sure that'll (contract talks) will come naturally through Wolfie (Kristian Woolf) and people so we'll see what happens.\n\n"But yeah I'm definitely happy at the club so we'll just see where I end up."\n\nIt was reported in July of 2025 that the Dolphins were preparing to offer Farnworth a new long-term contract making him the league's first million-dollar per season centre but he ultimately signed a one-year contract extension with the club.\n\nHe is expected to be in the sights of the PNG Chiefs who enter the NRL in 2028.