Wests Tigers great and current trainer Robbie Farah has taken aim as accusations a sideline outburst during the club's tight loss to the New Zealand Warriors on Friday evening was aimed at under pressure head coach Michael Maguire.

The Tigers fell to a zero and three start during the game against the Warriors, although a controversial decision to not send a possible Luciano Leilua try to the bunker may have cost them the two competition points.

The loss leaves the Tigers staring down the barrel of a potential seven straight losses to start the season, with a difficult next month to see them play three of last year's top eight in the Gold Coast Titans, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs, as well as a side likely to climb into the finals this year in the Cronulla Sharks.

RELATED: A Michael Maguire Rebuttal - Brooks' time for potential and rep footy has come and gone

With tensions set to boil over at the club who nearly had a change of coach and halfback over the summer, Farah hit back at an email to 2GB Radio suggesting he had delivered a sensational outburst directed at coach Maguire.

Host Mark Levy read the email out live on air, suggesting defence coach Nathan Cayless even had to intervene to calm Farah down.

“On Friday night I was sitting in the western grandstand behind the players on the interchange bench,” Levy read.

“In the closing stages of the game, with the match on the line, Robbie Farah was venting abuse loudly about team decisions to the players. There was an interchange and he told the player coming off, ‘Don’t complain to me, it was that f----- c--- up there’, pointing to the coaches box.

“The F-words and C-words from Robbie were incredible, and all in front of a shocked crowd. It got so bad Nathan Cayless, our defence coach, had to summon Robbie over and tell him to calm down.”

Farah wasted no time laughing off the suggestion, telling the radio station that there was a communication breakdown, however, it had nothing to do with coaching decisions.

Farah also took to Twitter, suggesting he was "Madge's number one fan."

Laughable how the media can make a story from nothing. In the words of @marklevy2gb - "Tigers are an easy punching bag atm". He was true to his word. I'm Madge's #1 fan. Gonna have to try harder than that to tear us apart!! Nothing to see here 😘 pic.twitter.com/oZirMWQugT — robbie farah (@robbiefarah) March 27, 2022

“Haha geez when you’re losing people will try pick at anything. Only thing I can think of is I was blowing up at one of our staff on the sideline cause there was a communication breakdown about an interchange I was supposed to make. Nothing whatsoever to do with the coaches,” Farah told Levy via text message.

The 38-year-old, who played 277 of his 303 NRL games for the Tigers, has been on the Tigers staff since the beginning of the 2020 season.