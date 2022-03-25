Wests Tigers second rower Luciano Leilua may have controversially been denied a try in the opening stanza of Friday evening's clash with the New Zealand Warriors.

The Tigers had struck first in the contest through a James Tamou barge over from a Jock Madden inside ball.

Madden has come into the joint venture's team after Jackson Hastings was suspended for a dangerous throw last week.

The Warriors were able to get back into the game a short time later with a try to outside back Euan Aitken, the score tied at six-all approaching the 20 minute mark.

It was then though that Leilua, chasing a kick through, appeared to have mounted a reasonable case to have scored, putting a minimal amount of downward pressure on the football after a kick into the in goal.

Instead of checking with the bunker though, referee Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski refused to send the decision to the bunker, ruling Leilua had lost control of the ball and awarding the Warriors a seven-tackle, 20-metre restart.

Despite protests from the Tigers and a chorus of boos from the Tigers fans upon seeing the replay, play was allowed to continue, with the Warriors then taking full toll on their opponents as Adam Pompey scored, before a penalty goal took the game beyond a converted try.

The Tigers were able to hit back a short time before halftime, with the score reading 14 points to 12 in favour of the Warriors during the break at Campbelltown Sports Stadium, with both teams hunting for their first victory of the season after respectively miserable starts, the Warriors falling to the Dragons and Titans, and the Tigers losing to the Storm and Knights over the first fortnight of the season.