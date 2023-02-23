The bubbling excitement for the return of rugby league in 2023 is only amplified by the anticipation of the NRL SuperCoach competition.

Making the NRL finals only four times since their arrival in 2007, the Titans organisation know that they need to start rewarding their fans with success. On-field performances usually translate to high SuperCoach scoring - but not always. Today, we take a look at NRLSC relevant notes for the exciting yet highly volatile coastal-Queensland team.

The Gold Coast Titans 2023 Top 30 (28)

Jacob Alick

Tanah Boyd

AJ Brimson

Jayden Campbell

Erin Clark

Tino Fa'asuamaleuai

Beau Fermor

David Fifita

Sosefo Fifita

Kieran Foran

Moeaki Fotuaika

Klese Haas

Patrick Herbert

Jaimin Jolliffe

Brian Kelly

Alofi'ana Khan-Pereira

Isaac Liu

Sam McIntyre

Chris Randall

Phillip Sami

Aaron Schoupp

Toby Sexton

Treymain Spry

Joe Stimson

Paul Turner

Sam Verrills

Joseph Vuna

Thomas Weaver

Best 17

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

11th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Averaging 100 points per game across the last 10 games of 2022, Alexander 'AJ' Brimson (FLB / 5/8 $673,900) is owned by only 2% of teams and enjoys dual position status across two of the most grappled-with positions. Starting the season against the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra Dragons either gives you a free look at him, or two whopping scores to kick off the year. Certainly one to consider.

With only 36% ownership, I'm surprised Alofiana Khan-Pereira (CTW $200,800) isn't higher owned to be honest. In a Titans side that can score a lot of points even on days where they lose, the major issue to contend with when selecting AKP is that both Brian Kelly and Patrick Herbert are likely ahead of him in the pecking order when they return from injury. You'd just hope Khan-Pereira stays in the side long enough for a price rise or two.

Priced at a 36 average, Tanah Boyd (HFB / HOK $384,600) offers dual coverage across two tricky positions and if given the goal-kicking in 2023 should definitely be considered in your team. A lot will depend on his battle with Toby Sexton for the number 7 jersey to partner Kieran Foran in the halves. Boyd also has a junior history of playing alongside David Fifita, and if he can bring that beast to his best, it will benefit the Titans immensely. If he can stay in the team and kick goals for a couple of price changes, he could end up being a solid stepping stone, however don't expect him to be a set-and-forget.

Three solid options are available at 2RF, with Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, David Fifita and Beau Fermor all priced above $688K. Of the three, expect more consistent scores from Tino with a 2022 base of 51 and average of 67. Fifita remains the player that most punters are wary of starting the year without. Under-utilised and with a lack of proactive involvement in 2022, Fifita burned a lot of teams last year. However, many are suggesting that the experience arriving in Kieran Foran, the playing history with Tanah Boyd and the fact that he's in a contract year make him a proposition with an immensely high ceiling.

