The Gold Coast Titans come into the 2023 season on the back of a disastrous campaign, and yet, they are a club with the potential to rise.

Justin Holbrook made some enormous calls over the way his team lined up last year, and they virtually all backfired.

Jamal Fogarty's departure for Canberra allowed Toby Sexton to become a regular in first-grade, while Jayden Campbell's emergence means AJ Brimson moved to five-eighth.

Both of those moves turned out to be unmitigated disasters for the Gold Coast, while the forwards struggled to hold their own in a year which moved the club significantly backwards after making the finals in 2021.

If one thing is clear, it's that Holbrook is unlikely to be the coach come 2024 if they have a similar season to the one which was just pieced together.

That said though, the Titans have brought some key recruits into the spine and are looking to address the obvious issues which so severely hampered last year's campaign.

Here is how they will line up in 2023.

Recruitment report

Ins: Kieran Foran (Manly Sea Eagles, 2024), Chris Randall (Newcastle Knights, 2024), Aaron Schoupp (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2025), Joe Stimson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, 2024), Sam Verrills (Sydney Roosters, 2024), Thomas Weaver (2024)

Outs: Herman Ese'ese (The Dolphins), Jamayne Isaako (The Dolphins), Sam Lisone (Leeds Rhinos), Esan Marsters (Huddersfield Giants), Greg Marzhew (Newcastle Knights), Kevin Proctor (Wakefield Trinity), Will Smith (Wests Tigers), Corey Thompson (retired), Jarrod Wallace (The Dolphins)

Re-signed: Erin Clark (2025), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (2026), Beau Fermor (2026), Jojo Fifita (2025), Sam McIntyre (2023), Phillip Sami (2024)

Off-contract end 2023: David Fifita, Tony Francis, Patrick Herbert, Brian Kelly, Alofiana Khan-Pereira, Sam McIntyre, Paul Turner, Joseph Vuna

Who plays where?

Fullback

Given Kieran Foran's arrival at the club, and Jayden Campbell's struggles to be successful during his opportunities in 2022, the number one jumper this year has to go back to Brimson.

The star former Queensland representative is the Titans' most important player in attack, and the side needs to be build around his strengths if they want to go back to the finals.

His strengths at NRL level, without a doubt, are at the back.

It's where he has had the most impact, it's where he has made Queensland's Origin side, and it's where he guided the Titans to the finals from in 2021.

Campbell will miss out on the starting side, but the Titans must do what's best or the club, and that is having Brimson calling the shots at the back.

Wingers

The Titans have plenty of depth in the outside backs heading into this season, even following the departure of Greg Marzhew to the Newcastle Knights during the off-season, with Chris Randall heading the other way in a surprise player swap.

After his excellent first experience in first-grade, Jojo Fifita is virtually the first player picked in the Titans' backline for the 2023 campaign.

His tackle breaking, hard running style will leave him with one wing spot, with the other one to be taken by Phillip Sami, who hasn't been at his absolute best, but is still a wrecking ball.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira will likely be the unlucky one, but is going to be the first man into the side if there is an issue anywhere, given Sami's ability to shift into the centres where required.

The youngster had a huge QLD Cup season last year and is overdue for a debut in Round 1 - and with Brian Kelly and Patrick Herbert both out to start the season, it should happen immediately.

Centres

In the centres, new recruit Aaron Schoupp will take up residence on one side of the park. He has been excellent during his time at the Bulldogs - a defensively sound player, he also has footwork with the ball in hand which has made him a danger for opposition defensive lines.

The other centre spot is far more uncertain.

Patrick Herbert and Brian Kelly have been the players fighting for it over the years, although Sami could also move to centre if Khan-Pereira impresses when he gets his opportunity.

Then there is also Treymain Spry, who has re-signed with the club in recent times, and young gun Tony Francis, who is currently on a development contract, but will push for playing time as the year goes on.

Expect Kelly to win the race for this jersey though.

Halves

In the halves, Kieran Foran's arrival means one jersey is instantly taken away.

One of the most important recruits in club history, Foran will slot straight into the number six, although could at times be asked to play the seven as well, pending on the form of his halves partner.

That, to start the season, is likely to be Tanah Boyd.

Boyd had an excellent back end of the season after replacing Toby Sexton last year, and should receive first opportunity to continue that alongside Foran this year.

Sexton will be the first back up option, while Thomas Weaver is also a handy depth option to have in the Top 30 as he pushes towards a first-grade debut.

If Foran does shift to seven, expect it to be because AJ Brimson is back in six, with Campbell starting at the back.

Middle forwards

With the move of Erin Clark from hooker to lock - where he excelled at the back-end of 2022 - now confirmed by the arrival of Sam Verrills and Chris Randall to fill the number nine, the Titans' middle third is one of the side's strongest elements.

Led by captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, who just continues to go up the gears with each passing game, he will be joined by the big-minutes, big-production powerhouse in Moeaki Fotuaika.

The two props combine to be one of the game's best eight and ten combinations, with Isaac Liu, who struggled enormously in his first season at Parkwood, being the closest to the side without selection.

Jaimin Jolliffe has become a consistent force for the Titans in recent years and will factor in calculations, while Jacob Alick, who impressed for Papua New Guinea at the World Cup, will go close to a debut this year.

Sam McIntyre, who can play anywhere in the forward pack, is another option at the club to play out of the middle third, although their depth looks skinny.

McIntyre and Alick will also back up Clark, who starts at 13 and will be asked to play big minutes.

Hooker

As mentioned, Sam Verrills has arrived at the Titans and will slot straight into the number nine jumper - a jersey he will hold for as long as he is showing any kind of form and remaining fit.

The ex-Sydney Rooster left Bondi in pursuit of more minutes with Brandon Smith heading to the tri-colours, and he will get them at the Titans.

With Aaron Booth likely to be out for the season, Verrills will be backed up by Chris Randall, who moved from the Newcastle Knights in the aforementioned player swap which saw Greg Marzhew go the other way.

Second-row

Like the middle third, the second-row has two excellent starting options in David Fifita and Beau Fermor.

While Fifita is the man who attracts all the headlines - and will continue to do so until he signs a new contract and his form improves - it was Fermor who was the real star for Holbrook's side last year.

Fermor was excellent on the edge for the Gold Coast, and made Queensland's extended Origin squad for the final game of the series in what was a just reward.

Fifita needs to step it up this year, but isn't under threat for his spot immediately, with Joe Stimson, Joseph Vuna and Klese Haas the three players most likely to feature at some point during the year.

Interchange

While Jayden Campbell definitely isn't the 'ideal' bench utility, his talent is such that he has to be included in the side even if not in the 13. The competition for his spot on the bench is realistically Chris Randall, but Holbrook will likely back Verrills to play 80 minutes, knowing Erin Clark can shift if things go wrong.

Former Rooster Liu will take the first of the bench spots for the forwards, but needs to improve this year, while Jolliffe will continue being a presence on Holbrook's bench.

Stimson, who had a horror stint at the Bulldogs, will take the final bench spot, marginally ahead of Vuna and Haas as the specialist second-rower.

Titans' best 17 for 2023

1. AJ Brimson

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Aaron Schoupp

4. Brian Kelly

5. Phillip Sami

6. Kieran Foran

7. Tanah Boyd

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Sam Verrills

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. David Fifita

12. Beau Fermor

13. Erin Clark

14. Jayden Campbell

15. Isaac Liu

16. Jaimin Jolliffe

17. Joe Stimson