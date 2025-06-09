The Sydney Roosters have reportedly landed the signing of a third Toia brother to their pathways system.

Robert Toia has been a breakout star this year, making his State of Origin debut for Queensland in Game 1 of the series despite playing just ten games.

His performance was up to par, and he has retained his place in Billy Slater's side for Game 2 of the series as the Maroons head to Perth for a must-win encounter.

Back at club level though, Toia has been joined by two of his brothers in the Roosters system.

19-year-old middle forward Aholoka Toia has already been signed by the club and is working his way through the grades this year, featuring in seven NSW Cup games for the tri-colours after debuting off the bench in Round 1.

He has started two of those seven games, and is slowly adjusting to playing senior rugby league.

News Corp are now also reporting that another of Robert's brothers - 15-year-old Mana, who is a halfback - has been signed to a new deal.

It's unclear how long the deal is for, but what is clear is that the Roosters have pinched them from the Redcliffe development area.

It could go down as a major miss for the NRL's 17th side, who are currently in their third season and first without super coach Wayne Bennett at the helm.