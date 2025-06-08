The Queensland Maroons have confirmed a 20-man squad for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series, but have refused to name the team in positional order at this stage.

Head coach Billy Slater has revealed a number of key decisions, with the biggest among them being the axing of bench second-rower Beau Fermor, and veteran halfback Daly Cherry-Evans.

Fermor played just a handful of minutes in the series opener, and has failed to retain his place as a result, while Cherry-Evans has paid the price for a horror run of form at Origin level, with Queensland scoring just a single try in their last 160 minutes of game time as back-to-back games were lost at Suncorp Stadium for the first time in nearly 30 years.

Jesse Arthars and Kulikefu Finefeuiaki have also not been retained after being part of the extended squad for Game 1 in Brisbane.

The trip to Perth will see the inclusion of ten-time Origin second-rower, New Zealand Warriors veteran Kurt Capewell, Canberra Raiders middle forward Corey Horsburgh, and youngsters Melbourne Storm centre Jack Howarth and Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam.

While Queensland haven't named a side in positional order, it's likely Tom Dearden will start at halfback, with Game 1s 18th man Kurt Mann moving onto the bench as utility.

Kurt Capewell will be the likely replacement for the axed Fermor, while Horsburgh, Mam and Howarth will all be in the extended squad as injury cover.

Game 2 is set to be played in Perth next Wednesday.

Queensland Maroons squad for 2025 State of Origin, Game 2

In alphabetical order

Kurt Capewell (New Zealand Warriors)

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

Xavier Coates (Melbourne Storm)

Lindsay Collins (Sydney Roosters)

Reuben Cotter (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tom Dearden (North Queensland Cowboys)

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

Harry Grant (Melbourne Storm)

Valentine Holmes (St George Illawarra Dragons)

Corey Horsburgh (Canberra Raiders)

Jack Howarth (Melbourne Storm)

Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

Ezra Mam (Brisbane Broncos)

Kurt Mann (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)

Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm)

Jeremiah Nanai (North Queensland Cowboys)

Kalyn Ponga (Newcastle Knights)

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow (The Dolphins)

Robert Toia (Sydney Roosters)

Likely positional order

1. Kalyn Ponga

2. Xavier Coates

3. Robert Toia

4. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

5. Valentine Holmes

6. Cameron Munster

7. Tom Dearden

8. Moeaki Fotuaika

9. Harry Grant

10. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

11. Reuben Cotter

12. Jeremiah Nanai

13. Patrick Carrigan

Interchange

14. Kurt Mann

15. Lindsay Collins

16. Kurt Capewell

17. Trent Loiero

Reserves

18. Jack Howarth

19. Ezra Mam

20. Corey Horsburgh