Latu Fainu has thrown his hand up for the Wests Tigers' five-eighth role, declaring himself ready to step into the jersey and firmly backing coach Benji Marshall as the right man to guide both his own career and the club's rebuild.

In an interview with SMH, Fainu remained unfazed about the fact that he was not the first choice 6 but that he intends to own the jersey long-term.

“100 per cent. If [Galvin] is not there, I'm ready,” Fainu said.

“I'm willing to do whatever it takes to make this team better. For me, if it means getting that six role, I'm all in.”

Galvin's future has unravelled rapidly in recent weeks.

After knocking back a mammoth deal and reportedly raising doubts about Marshall's coaching influence, he was dropped to reserve grade following a reported player-led intervention.

In contrast, Fainu is all-in on both the club and the coach.

Despite being sidelined for another three weeks with a hand injury, the 19-year-old is already positioning himself as the natural successor in the halves, not just to fill the void but to build something alongside Jarome Luai.

“When I first came to Wests Tigers, they brought me to play in the halves,” Fainu said.

“That's all I've ever wanted to do. That's the position I've been playing my whole career, since I started playing footy. I feel most comfortable there, I feel I can add more value to the team as a half.

“He's a great role model, especially for me as a half.”

Fainu also couldn't be more emphatic in his endorsement of Marshall.

“Obviously, he has helped me so much on and off the field,” he said.

“He was a great player and is a great coach for me. He makes me comfortable in the side and makes me play my best. Honestly, when he joins our sessions, I just watch him. I just want to play like him.”

The Tigers originally signed Fainu on a headline-grabbing deal after his exit from Manly as a 16-year-old prodigy.

While Galvin often played second row or fullback when paired with him in the lower grades, Fainu wore the No.6.

That's where he still wants to be and he credits Marshall for creating the conditions that allowed him and his brothers, Sione and Samuela, to debut and thrive together.

“He knows what is best for me as a player,” Fainu said.

“He has given me and my brothers a debut in the NRL. I'm truly grateful to have him as my coach.

“That's the only thing we want for each other, to play first grade. To continue to play first grade at Tigers, that would be a dream come true. It means a lot, they are the only team that trusted us to all play together at the same club.”