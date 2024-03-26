Gold Coast Titans forward and skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui is set to have surgery this week to fix his ruptured ACL after injuring himself in Round 3 against the Canterbury Bulldogs.

According to The Gold Coast Bulletin, Fa'asuamaleaui has already consulted with surgeons to fix the ACL injury and is set to undergo surgery this week.

The Titans captain was assisted from the field in the 65th minute. The injury was suspected to be a knee injury, and the club later confirmed it as an ACL rupture.

“I did mine back in 2020 so I know what he's going through and it's a long process,” teammate Sam Verrills said at a press conference earlier this week.

“As a mate I'll be there for him and help him along the way, but it's a tough one for this club to lose such a big player.

“It's tough when you lose any player like Tino … your captain, your leader and probably your best player on the field.”

In Fa'asuamaleaui's absence, Keenan Palasia moves into the starting front row, with Joe Stimson entering the team via the interchange bench.

David Fifita has been named on the extended bench and may be a late inclusion against Queensland rivals, The Dolphins.

In other team news, Jayden Campbell returns to the fullback position, with Keano Kini dropping out of the team.

“He's a big part of our team, he's our leader, he's our captain and we're going to miss him," starting lock forward Jaimin Jolliffe added.

“He loves this club and it means so much for him to put on this jersey and to go out every week … he won't be able to do that this year.

“Tino probably gives you 20 hit-ups a game so there are big shoes to fill but we'll all be working hard to get there.

“There are a few middles but as long as I'm stepping up and doing my best to try and lift this club up to win some games of footy … I know the likes of Beau (Fermor) and Keenan (Palasia) will be doing the same.”