A series of "stingers" across the course of the 2022 NRL season has left NSW Blues forward Payne Haas requiring pain-killing injections for Sunday night's bout with the QLD Maroons.

Haas has battled ongoing issues with his left shoulder and will rely on the injections to ease any damage that has lingered from an incident to his right shoulder during the Round 14 clash with Canberra.

The 22-year-old also required injections for the series opener of this year's Origin series, with Blues medical staff member Nathan Gibbs detailing the extent of Haas' battle with the ongoing ailments.

The brute Bronco was unable to line up for Brisbane for their Round 9 win due to an AC joint injury, but has endured less pain thanks to the injections.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Gibbs revealed that the Broncos prop won't need to go under the knife, with the injections and some time off the field seeing the Blues star avoid surgery.

“There is no surgery required for AC joints,” Gibbs said.

“Time is a good thing, and not playing footy every week will help. But it’s not a dangerous thing to play with because there are no long-term consequences.

“He had a needle in game one, he’s been having needles with the Broncos, and he’ll have another needle on Sunday night.

"It’s safe to repeatedly needle him because of the minimal risk of long-term damage.”

“He can train unencumbered, the painkillers just top him up.

“I only see him at Origin level, but he’s blasé about the pain, and it’s not stressing him out - the pain isn’t an issue for Payne.”

The eased pain will allow the Blues to unleash Haas' bone-crunching ability in moving the ball forward.

The NSW front-rower will play an integral role as Brad Fittler looks to level the series in Perth on Sunday night, pairing with Manly's Jake Trbojevic at prop and assisting incoming rake Apisai Koroisau.

Trbojevic has shifted into Fittler's forward pack while Cam Murray takes on the No.11 jumper after a major shuffle to the Blues' squad.

Panther Liam Martin will partner with Murray, while Isaah Yeo has held his place at lock.

State of Origin Game 2 will commence at 7:50pm (AEST) on Sunday night at Optus Stadium.