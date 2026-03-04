There have been stalled negotiations between Wests Tigers star Terrell May and the club since former chief executive Shane Richardson decided to stand down in his role.

Richardson has a keen interest in keeping May at the Tigers for life, and they were working on striking a deal to keep the powerful 80-minute prop in the black, white, and orange.

When speaking with the Daily Telegraph, May revealed the extension talks haven't resumed since Richardson left, but he would love to stay in Leichhardt for the rest of his career.

"They were the chats we were having with Richo. He even came out publicly and said he wanted me to be a Tiger for life and that's what we were working towards, but ever since he left it's gone a bit dull," Terrell said.

"I do see myself here forever, I love our fans and the club, but I think they totally forgot about it."

Terrell will no doubt be looking to have younger brother, Taylan, at the club for life too, with the pair becoming quite the cult heroes at the Tigers. Speculation was mounting last year that the eldest brother, Tyrone, would make a return from the Super League to combine with his younger siblings, with a reported deal tabled for him.

However, Tyrone declined the offer as he is applying his trade nicely for Hull KR, who have just come off a Super League championship and a World Club Challenge victory.

Terrell expressed his interest in having his older brother back in the Australian competition.

"He's an NRL player, not a Super League player – we want to get him to the Tigers."

The Tigers will need to monitor the situation closely, and if negotiations continue to stall, there will be plenty of clubs circling for May's signature, who comes off contract at the end of next year.