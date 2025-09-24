Don't give people “stuff” this spring.

Ditch the beige socks. Forget the well-intentioned books that weigh down loved ones like homework assignments. Instead, liven up a birthday, anniversary, or milestone with something they'll remember forever.

It could be a mouth-watering cooking class, opening up a whole new taste palette, or a thrill-seeking adventure, like a skydive or a helicopter flight. The Sydney-based company RedBallon has a brand new set of offerings that can create long-lasting memories, and here are their top five most popular categories for 2025.

1. Cutting-edge cooking classes

Know someone who wants to sharpen their skills in the kitchen? With immersive cooking classes covering a wide range of cuisines from around the globe, you can put more on their menu. From mastering fresh pasta and dumplings to perfecting the art of grilling a steak or preparing sushi, these hands-on classes are ideal for anyone who loves to eat and entertain.

Deal to watch out for: The Ultimate dumplings cooking class.

2. Get wellness soon

RedBalloon's spa and wellness packages include massages, facials, and revitalising treatments that make the perfect gift for a loved one who needs a little self-care. Think of it as the gift of time out, relaxation, and recharging. Some packages include food add-ons, allowing you to enjoy a meal as part of your experience.

Deal to watch out for: Alba Thermal Springs & Spa Bathing and 2 Course Dining for 2.

3: It's the thought, and the food, that counts

Want to focus on the wine and dine, and ditch the other pleasantries? RedBallon has you covered for that, too, with a range of options to sip upon and sink your teeth into. Everything from brewery tours to gourmet long lunches is covered in the list of packages, differing from city to city. One popular option around the Sydney Harbour has been a three-course steakhouse dinner at the world-famous The Meat & Wine Co., which is one of Australia's favourite establishments.

Deal to watch out for: Three-course steakhouse dinner with wine.

4. Say goodbye to the city

Because sometimes a haircut isn't as good as a holiday. With RedBallon, book the real thing at discount prices, including luxe city staycations, beach breaks and interstate hiking trips. Whether your special someone craves adventure or relaxation, or both. Consider a creative option, such as an overnight zoo safari with dinner and breakfast, which combines thrills with comfort.

Deal to watch out for: Overnight zoo safari with dinner and breakfast.

5. Achieve rare air

This is what RedBalloon is known for. Feel on top of the world with a hot air balloon ride, or shaken to your foundations with a jet fighter flight or skydiving experience. One of the most relaxing up-in-the-air offers is a flight over Sydney Harbour and the Northern Beaches, which lands at the iconic Berowra Waters Inn. With a six-course meal on your arrival, the day carries 007 vibes.

Deal to watch out for: Seaplane to Berowra Waters with a six-course lunch.