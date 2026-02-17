The St George Illawarra Dragons must choose between Damien Cook and Jacob Liddle, because the decision will define their future.

Surprisingly, the Dragons took a major step forward in securing Keaon Koloamatangi's signature, but risk undoing such progress after opening contract talks to re-sign Cook for the 2027 season.

With the moniker of being the NRL's retirement home, the Dragons are presented with a familiar dilemma.

Do they stick with experience, or commit to evolution?

Cook is a 240-game veteran.

On the other hand, 29-year-old Liddle has fewer, at 142.

Since Cook's arrival, the Dragons have gone with experience, opting for him to start and Liddle to come off the bench.

The 34-year-old is still one of the best defensive hookers in the game, maintaining a tackle efficiency score over 95 per cent last season on over 1000 tackle attempts.

However, his attacking impact has been consistently regressing over the past few seasons, recording only one try, four try assists, seven offloads despite playing every game in 2025.

Statistically, it was his worst attacking season since 2016.

Comparatively, Liddle, who played fewer minutes on average across the season, had a better attacking output with nine tries, one try assist and eighteen offloads, and was only marginally behind Cook defensively, with an efficiency score of 94.43 per cent.

Simply put, the Dragons' starting hooker isn't their most effective one.

Another point to consider is the Dragons' future, because the decision between Cook and Liddle isn't just about experience or evolution, it's also about team identity.

With the young forward pack rapidly developing and Koloamatangi joining in 2027, many believe the Dragons will enter a premiership window.

As stated by Dragons CEO Tim Watsford in December,

"We want to build a dynasty."

Cook is expected to retire at the end of the 2027 season, so it is slightly baffling why the Red V would choose to continue with him if he is set to leave at the beginning of their supposed premiership window.

Sure, one could make the argument that Cook's leadership is invaluable, but leadership proves to be most effective in the finals, meanwhile the Dragons are expected to be battling to avoid the wooden spoon in 2026.

Regardless of their position on the ladder, let's say Cook is extended, as that is the most likely result, what does it mean for Liddle?

He is contracted with the Saints until the end of the 2028 season, but made it clear prior to re-signing with the club that he wants to start games, not come off the bench.

Therefore, it is believed that in order to retain the Wyong Roos junior, he has been promised just that.

But if his strong 2025 form were to continue, or even improve, it may lead to some unrest, and understandably so.

In actual fact, if that scenario were to happen, it wouldn't be surprising if Liddle demanded an immediate release from his contract.

The decision, though, ultimately rests with head coach Shane Flanagan.

Flanagan's desire for seasoned game managers is well known from his time at the Cronulla Sharks, where he brought in an older Michael Ennis, who had excellent game management and was a key reason they won a premiership in 2016.

That history explains the coach's decision but may not justify it.

Cook has developed into a great game manager, but will he still be one beyond 2027?

No, he'll most likely have retired.

Can Liddle develop into a quality game manager?

Yes, but not by sitting on the bench.

Teams that contend for titles don't stumble into them, they build towards them deliberately, and while the Dragons are showing proof of that in the forwards, it isn't evident elsewhere.

Tough calls need to be made.

For too long the Dragons have played 'Moneyball', bringing in aged veterans on cut-price deals to ensure the club isn't embarrassed by oppositions.

It started with Anthony Griffin bringing in the likes of Andrew McCullough, Moses Mbye and Josh McGuire.

But now it has to stop.

The money, no matter how little it may be, needs to be invested in the future, not in stability.

If their talks of a dynasty are serious, Liddle must be the first option going forward, and if Cook is re-signed, he must accept playing second-fiddle, because if the club gets this call wrong, it won't just cost them a player, but potentially a premiership.