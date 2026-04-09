Penrith Panthers star Nathan Cleary has an offer on the table to join the English Super League, with Hull FC understood to be ready to pay him one million pounds per year.

Cleary, who has won four NRL premierships with the Penrith Panthers and is a current State of Origin and Australian representative, would be one of the biggest scalps in the history of the English game if he made the switch.

Ben Elias revealed the news on Fox Sports show NRL 360.

"Literally, this is from Gary Schofield over in England, the ex-captain for England once upon a time," Elias said.

"He says that Nathan Cleary has been offered 1 million pounds a year for four years at Hull.

"That is big, big bucks, so the level is now set way up here."

Cleary has previously indicated he would be willing to leave the NRL if the right opportunity in either rugby union or the English Super League became available.

The offer from Hull is set at an intriguing time both for Cleary and the club.

The English outfit parted ways with John Cartwright earlier this week, although he will remain in charge of the club until the end of the year, while Cleary's partner, soccer player Mary Fowler, lives in England.

It has fuelled speculation that Cleary will look for a way out of the NRL at the end of his current deal where he is paid more than a million dollars per season.

The star halfback admitted recently that, while he has never been to free agency before, he will likely test November 1 this year to see what is on the table from other NRL clubs, including the PNG Chiefs who will be cashed up and have tax breaks to help their cause.