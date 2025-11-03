The Manly Sea Eagles have continued to strengthen their pathways, poaching an impressive dual-code talent from the Sydney Roosters.\n\nA member of the Tricolours Under-17s Harold Matthews Cup squad, back-rower Jackson Rodwell has become the latest prospect to join the Sea Eagles, with sources telling Zero Tackle that he has agreed to a two-year contract with the club as he prepares to play in the Under-19s SG Ball Cup and hopefully the Under-21s Jersey Flegg Cup next season.\n\nLinking up with Scots College schoolmates Ashton and Onitoni Large, Rodwell is the latest arrival at the club following the recruitment of Andes Johansson (Parramatta Eels) and Lachlan Metcalfe (Roosters).\n\nA dual-code threat, the Orange youngster has impressed in both rugby league for the Roosters and rugby union for Scots in the GPS Sydney schoolboy competition.\n\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=KdJtyHiPMq0\n\nAlready racking up an array of highlights, he helped lead the forward pack that saw the Roosters reach the second week of the Under-17s Harold Matthes Cup finals series in 2025.\n\n\n"He's pretty skilful and has a good pass. Even in the last 12 months, I've seen his game develop," Sydney Rooster scout Rob McAlpine told Central Western Daily in 2023.\n"He's the sort of player that every team needs to have. He's got a bit of skill to match as well.\n"He's good on both sides of the ball and, from some reports, he's talented at most sports."