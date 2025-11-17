One of the best young and up-and-coming forwards at The Dolphins has inked a deal with one of the club's biggest rivals in what is set to be a significant signing coup.

Two years after being poached by The Dolphins from the St George Illawarra Dragons' pathways system, multiple sources have told Zero Tackle and Dolphins NRL 4020 News that James Walsh has signed a deal with the North Queensland Cowboys.

The club has since confirmed that he has agreed to a three-year contract, running until the end of the 2028 NRL season.

An explosive back-rower with plenty of potential, Walsh was a member of the Dolphins' Top 30 roster during the 2025 NRL season and has already racked up an impressive highlight reel with his incredible ball-running skills and hard defensive effort.

Although he has yet to register a single first-grade match, the Lismore-born youngster who can also play in the centres has made 30 QLD Cup appearances for the Redcliffe Dolphins, with more than half of those coming during this year's campaign.

In 16 matches, he scored eight tries, made ten line-breaks and four line-break assists, and was in over 230 tackles at an efficiency rate of 83.7 per cent, as well as averaging nearly 100 running metres per game.

“James is a fantastic young player who can play centre and back row, which is valuable in today's game,” Cowboys Recruitment and List Manager Clint Zammit said.

“He is an aggressive ball-runner and natural competitor, who played in successful junior teams in NSW and progressed to play Queensland Cup at 18 for The Dolphins.

“We believe James will be a valuable addition to our squad and we are excited to watch his progression in North Queensland.”