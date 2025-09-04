It feels like a lifetime ago when we saw Corey Allan don the Queensland Maroons jersey, and with injury setbacks, the 27-year-old has struggled to continue the trajectory his impressive lone 2020 Origin match suggested.

He has since bounced around clubs, with stints at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters, and St George Illawarra Dragons.

Off contract at the end of 2025, sources tell Zero Tackle that the outside back could be on the move again, with the Dragons unlikely to extend his contract.

While the Dragons were patient with Allan as he rehabbed an ACL injury for the entirety of the 2024 season, we are told that they haven't been impressed enough to prolong his tenure in Kogarah.

Allan is now said to be weighing up a Super League move for 2026.

The only thing standing in the way of that switch is if another Sydney club swoops in, with the Brisbane-born winger preferring to remain in the city where he has played professionally for seven seasons.

It is unknown yet which clubs would be interested in Allan's services, but it is unlikely we see Dragons coach Shane Flanagan decide to extend the versatile back's stay with the Red V.