Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs enforcer Daniel Suluka-Fifita has been heavily linked to a switch to the Super League following limited game time in the NRL.

Love Rugby League is reporting that English club St Helens are working through a deal to have the prop make a switch to the northern hemisphere.

A long-term injury to Matty Lees has left St Helens light in the forward pack, and Suluka-Fifita would add great value to their middles.

He has made 46 appearances in the NRL following his debut for the Sydney Roosters in 2020, but hasn't been a mainstay in the top grade during his journey.

The 26-year-old has been offered to a number of Super League clubs in the past few weeks, with an immediate switch in mind if he will be competing in first grade.

Despite suffering an ACL injury in 2024, the Bulldogs signed the towering front rower during his recovery and he played in 11 matches last year for the Belmore-based club.

He has yet to feature in the top grade this year for the Bulldogs and an exit seems likely.

Weighing in at 112 kilograms and standing at six foot four, he is a handful for defenders and would no-doubt be of great use to many clubs.

Suluka-Fifita's previous stint at the South Sydney Rabbitohs was also limited by injuries and held to only 15 appearances before being released in early 2024.