Named to replace Matt Burton in the halves this weekend against the Parramatta Eels, Canterbury Bulldogs utility Bailey Hayward has landed a new contract that will keep him at Belmore for the foreseeable future.

First reported by the social media page Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs News, Zero Tackle has verified with sources speaking on the condition of anonymity that Hayward is set to sign a multi-year contract extension to remain at the Bulldogs.

Initially off-contract at the end of 2025, Hayward has been a key piece to the club's success and played a pivotal role off the interchange bench, which saw them make the 2024 NRL Finals series.

A junior of the Bulldogs pathways system, he spent time in the Sydney Roosters system before taking a three-month hiatus from the rugby league field.

However, he would eventually return and was rewarded with a development contract in 2024 before being promoted to a Top 30 deal ahead of this season.

"I think there were a couple of things going on in life that I sort of thought were more important, but it wasn't long," Hayward told Zero Tackle.

"I was only out of the game for three months and I had that itch to come back. That love for the game and fire in the belly brought me back and it's there still."

A two-time international for Scotland, he comes from a well-diverse sporting family that has seen his sister Paige play for the Central Coast Mariners in the Women's A-League competition and has spent several years overseas in the United States.

In an exclusive interview last year with Zero Tackle, he spoke deeply about his faith in God and admitted that it gives him purpose, and he wouldn't be where he is today without it.

"My faith is something that gives me purpose," Hayward said.

"It gives me what I get to do every single day of my life, not only my career, but life outside of football so that's always giving glory back to him.

"I definitely wouldn't be here if it wasn't for that.

Able to play a variety of positions including in the halves, at hooker or in the forward pack, Reed Mahoney and Kurt Mann have been his most significant influences on the rugby league field.

"Having a positional switch and probably not playing there anywhere near as much in my junior footy, he's [Reed Mahoney] been a massive help," Hayward added.

"After trainings I'm picking his brain and he's always there to answer questions that I ever need and he's really clear. He's taken me under his wing massively."

Just over a fortnight ago, recently re-signed teammate Kurt Mann spoke about the 23-year-old in which he revealed he doesn't need much mentoring and is already one of the best communicators at the Bulldogs

"Milky [Bailey Hayward] doesn't need too much mentoring. He's a pretty professional kid himself and a very good communicator," Mann said.

"He's got an old head on his shoulders I'd say. He does pick my brain every now and then on a few things but he's a pretty good young boy."