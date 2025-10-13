A week after confirming his departure from the New Zealand Warriors, 2025 NSW Cup premiership captain Kalani Going has found himself on the radar of another club.

Fresh off leading the Warriors to the double (NSW Cup and State Championship) less than a fortnight ago, sources have told Zero Tackle that the 28-year-old has found himself on the radar of the Penrith Panthers.

Bowing out in the 2025 Preliminary Final to the NRL's eventual winners, the links between the two parties come after Penrith is also set to add New Zealand duo Tobias Crosby and Tom Ale to its roster next season, adding to its forward depth.

On a development contract with the Warriors this season, he can play a variety of positions in the forward pack and had the opportunity to make his NRL first-grade debut in 2023 against The Dolphins.

Since then, he has been a workhorse in reserve-grade and has not only helped the younger forward coming through the ranks but was awarded with the honour of being named the 2025 NSW Cup Player of the Year.

"What a way to go out!!! Thanks New Zealand Warriors for the last 3 years I've loved my time here & will always be grateful for this amazing club," Going posted on social media last week.

"Glad I was able to be part of history. Warrior #283 signing out."

At the time of publication, the Panthers have seven vacant spots left on their Top 30 roster for the 2026 NRL season.

Best 17 and full squad

1. Dylan Edwards

2. Brian To'o

3. Izack Tago

4. Paul Alamoti

5. Casey McLean

6. Blaize Talagi

7. Nathan Cleary

8. Moses Leota

9. Mitch Kenny

10. Lindsay Smith

11. Liam Martin

12. Scott Sorensen

13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange

14. Jack Cole

15. Isaiah Papali'i

16. Luke Garner

17. Liam Henry

Rest of squad

18. Trent Toelau

19. Jesse McLean

20. Billy Scott

21. Luron Patea

22. Matthew Eisenhuth

23. Jack Cogger

24. Tom Ale (reported)

25. Toby Crosby (reported)

26. No player signed.

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.