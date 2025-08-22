A premiership-winner with the Penrith Panthers and current Wests Tigers winger, Charlie Staines, has built an impressive resume in a short time.

While he hasn't cemented the regular first-grade role he was hoping for at the Tigers, he is set to earn one at his next club, as the 24-year-old prepares to move on in 2026.

He'll make the switch over to the Catalans Dragons, a club he will call home for the next two seasons.

Staines shared his excitement to be joining the French-based side, with hopes of building something special with the Dragons.

"It's certainly an exciting development for myself and the family,” Staines said in a statement.

“Speaking to the Catalan manager and coach, I believe they are working towards setting the club up for a better future, and I am excited about being a key part of it.

“I look forward to taking on this new challenge with the Catalans Dragons."

The Super League club were thrilled to welcome an athlete of Staines' pedigree to their ranks, expressing their excitement in a club statement.

"Charlie joins us with a wealth of NRL experience and has played games at the highest level, including a Grand Final win,” said Dragons coach Joel Timmons.

“His speed and ability to beat defenders will be a big asset to our attack next season.

“It's a big decision for Charlie to move his young family to this side of the world, and he is coming with a motivation to be a part of a successful Dragons team."

Due to an abundance of outside backs filling the Tigers' ranks, Staines will have a fresh opportunity to cement a starting role at the Dragons.