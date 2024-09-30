A former NRL forward for the New Zealand Warriors, Sebastine Ikahihifo is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Currently competing with the Huddersfield Giants in the Super League, the club has confirmed that he will not be given a contract extension and will depart the competition at the end of the 2024 season.

Last playing in the NRL in 2015, Ikahihifo moved overseas in the middle of 2016 and has since featured in 138 matches for the Giants and 32 games for the Salford Red Devils over two seasons from 2020-21.

"One of our longest serving players, Seb joined the club midway through 2016 and instantly came a huge fans favourite, making his debut in the Magic Weekend win over St Helens," a Huddersfield statement read.

Since then, Sebby has gone onto make 138 appearances for Huddersfield, making this town a home for himself and his family, scoring five tries.

"A consistent performer throughout his time here, Seb continued to impress the supporters and never gave less then 100% every time he would step onto the field, mostly as an impact interchange substitute.

"No words can do justice to a man who has served the Huddersfield Giants for many years with commitment and pride in the shirt, Sebby leaves with the very best wishes of everyone at the club and is always welcome back at the John Smith's Stadium.

Despite being aged 33. he is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return to the NRL or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2015, following a 39-game stint with the New Zealand Warriors in which he debuted in 2012 and won two U20s titles with the club in 2010 and 2011.

He was also contracted to the St George Illawarra Dragons but was released before making an appearance.

Earlier this year, a number of teams emerged as suitors for his signature including RFL Championship sides Bradford Bulls and Halifax Panthers, per Love Rugby League.