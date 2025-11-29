Ex-Sydney Roosters duo Ben Marschke and Ben Thomas have decided to sign with a new team ahead of the 2026 season, which will allow them both to continue their respective rugby league playing careers.

Following multiple seasons with the Kincumber Colts in the Rugby League Central Coast (RLCC) competition, which saw them win the title in 2025, the two players have decided to head south to link up with the South Eastern Seagulls.

Established in 1957, the Seagulls compete in the South Juniors A-grade competition and are coming off a disappointing campaign this year, finishing near the bottom of the ladder despite being coached by John Sutton.

The arrival of the two former Roosters will add not only much-needed skill to the roster but also a plethora of experience and knowledge.

The twin brother of former St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker Jesse Marschke, Ben appeared in 13 first-grade appearances for the Roosters in 2021 after being called up from their feeder club and has spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs and Penrith Panthers reserve-grade system.

On the other hand, Thomas last played in the NRL in 2023 and made seven appearances for the Bondi-based club between 2021 and 2023.

He was also a member of the club's Under-20s premiership-winning team in 2016.