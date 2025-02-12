Gareth Widdop, a former fullback and playmaker for the Melbourne Storm and St George Illawarra Dragons, has announced he will return to the field but in a new sporting code.

Last playing in the NRL in 2019, Widdop has joined the rugby union team Huddersfield Rugby Union Football Club, which competes in the domestic National League 2 and Yorkshire Cup competitions.

The code switch comes after he came out of retirement to feature for the Halifax Panthers during the 2024 season and he will bring a wealth of experience and leadership to the club.

A premiership winner with the Melbourne Storm in 2012, Widdop spent ten seasons in the NRL, which saw him accumulate 195 first-grade appearances (70 with the Storm and 125 with the Dragons) and 1003 career points - 43 tries, 412 goals and seven field goals.

His career has also seen him represent the England national team on 29 different occasions, the World All Stars once, Great Britain four times and matches for the Warrington Wolves, Castleford Tigers and Halifax.