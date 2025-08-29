Moses Mbye, a former NRL utility for three different teams, has signed a new deal which will see him return to Australia and will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, Mbye is currently plying his trade overseas in the Super League competition for St Helens RLFC; however, it has been confirmed that he will depart the club at the end of the season.

In leaving the Saints, the 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the Ipswich Jets in the QLD Cup for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The move comes after he was previously linked with a potential move to the Penrith Panthers, who made inquiries to bring him to the club for this year's campaign, but they didn't come to fruition.

"I've loved my time here, honestly, it has probably been the best few years of my life in terms of work/life balance, and experience-wise with my family as we got to come and travel the world and meet new people," Mbye said on his departure from St Helens RLFC.

"It's been such a great experience, seeing how the town gets behind their team through the highs and the lows.

"It's a period of my life I will not take for granted, and we're not finished yet. I want to finish on a high.

"When the time comes, I know it will be hard to say goodbye, and all I want to say to the Saints fans is, thank you, but not just our fans, to the whole St Helens community.

"It is such a good town and such a good environment that I've found to be so special to be a part of."

Before being released by the St George Illawarra Dragons, he totalled 194 matches in the NRL for the Dragons, Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs, with whom he started his career.

A member of the 2013 Junior Kangaroos, he also played all three matches for the QLD Maroons in the 2019 State of Origin series and made one appearance for the Prime Minister's XIII in 2016 and the World All Stars team in 2017.

"Ever since joining the Club, Moses has been exceptional in our environment both on and off the field with his calming influence and strong leadership qualities," Saints coach Paul Wellens said.

"On behalf of all at the Saints, we want to wish Moses and his family all the best when they return home to Australia after the end of this current season.

"I know Moses is determined to give his all and finish his time with us in the best possible circumstances."